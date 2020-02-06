Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Suzuki launches new Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki launched its compact SUV Vitara Brezza in a facelifted version. The reported price of BS-6 Vitara Brezza is around Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki will feature a 1.5L K15 BS6-compliant petrol engine. Brezza facelift will provide a maximum power of 88hp and churn out a peak torque of 200 Nm. The revamped SUV by Maruti Suzuki has a fuel efficiency of 24.3 km/l. "Brezza created a disruption among compact SUVs since its launch and has quickly emerged as a segment leader. The new Brezza is bolder, sportier and more powerful," said Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and CEO, MSIL. Watch the video for more.







