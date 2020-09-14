Auto sales pick up post-lockdown; Are these signs of a revival?

Sectors across the economy have witnessed the worst growth ever since the coronavirus enforced nationwide lockdown came into force. The auto industry has been hit hard due to the ongoing pandemic. With the economy gradually opening up, auto sales have been picking up with customers and dealers heading back to auto showrooms. But how much time will it take for things to get back to pre-COVID levels? Watch the video for more.

