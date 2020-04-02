Auto sales record decline; GST collection dips 11% in March

Leading manufacturers including Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Toyota, and Hyundai recorded a sharp decline in sales, owing to production shutdown amid coronavirus outbreak; The GST collection in March has come down to Rs 97,597 crore from Rs 1.06 lakh crore in February, a drop of almost Rs 8,000 crore or 7.5 per cent. This is 11 per cent lower than the Rs 1.07 lakh crore collected in March 2019; IAG-owned British Airways is expected to announce the suspension of about 36,000 of its employees; U.S. President Donald Trump said the coronavirus statistics China was reporting seemed "a little bit on the light side." This and more news on News Blast.



