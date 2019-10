Balakot air strike: How much damage can 500 pound bombs cause?

The Indian Air Force recently conducted air strikes destroying terror camps in Balakot across the Line of Control in Pakistan. About 12 Mirage 2000 aircraft armed with 225 kg GBU-12 conventional laser guided bombs destroyed JeM's camps in Pakistan. Watch the video to know more about the kind of bombs used by the Indian forces in this strike.