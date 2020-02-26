Balakot anniversary: A year after India avenged Pulwama

Today marks the first anniversary of Balakot air strike which was carried out by the India Air Force. The IAF carried out a cross-border airstrike on terrorist training camps in Pakistan's Balakot in retaliation to the gruesome attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The attack claimed the lives of 40 security personnel. Watch as Hari Kumar, Air Marshal takes us back to how the air strikes were carried out.

