Ban on international flights till Oct 31; GSK CEO on COVID vaccine availability

BusinessToday.In | October 1, 2020

The suspension on commercial international passenger flight services to or from India has been extended till October 31; The fifth phase of the opening up of the economy, that is Unlock 5.0, is set to begin from October 1; The chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, the world's largest maker of vaccines, said she was optimistic the industry would be able to make an immunisation against COVID-19 widely available next year. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: SC orders full refund for cancelled flight tickets during lockdown



