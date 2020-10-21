Bangladesh vs India: Why it's unfair to compare the two countries

In terms of per capita GDP, citizens of Bangladesh are likely to be richer than Indians in 2020, as well as five years later as per IMF projections. The report is worrisome as it projects India slipping behind Bangladesh in per capita GDP due to a double-digit contraction in economy - IMF predicted 10.3 per cent de-growth in Indian GDP as against 3.8 per cent GDP growth for Bangladesh. But is really fair to compare the two economies? There are some challenges Bangladesh is bound to face in the future as it becomes a developing economy. Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today, explains more.

