Barack Obama recalls Abbottabad raid, exposes Pak-Al Qaeda links

Barack Obama in his latest book, 'A Promised Land' has said that he had ruled out involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama bin Laden's hideout because it was an "open secret" that certain elements inside Pakistan's military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links to the Taliban and perhaps even Al-Qaeda, sometimes using them as strategic assets against Afghanistan and India. The former US president said that the top secret operation was opposed by the then defence secretary Robert Gates and his former vice-president Joe Biden, who is now the president-elect. Watch the video for more.

