Beauty and Wellness industry takes a hit, seeks govt intervention

Due to the nature of the beauty and wellness industry which involves close contact with clients, it will take time to get back its clients. Even as India moves towards a phased exit from lockdown, regaining the confidence of clients is the biggest challenge for salons. The industry employs approximately 70 lakh skilled professionals, many of whom belong to weaker sections of the society. Mumbai's salon owners have sought government's help and demanded relaxation in rent and reduction in GST to tide over the crisis. Watch the video for more details.



