Bengaluru's Peenya industrial hub hit by economic slowdown

Peenya Industrial Complex is Bengaluru's jewel with more than 5 lakh people being employed in over 8000 MSMEs. The companies are experiencing a 20-25 per cent dip in their businesses across industries due to economic slowdown. The industries associated with automobile and construction sector are finding it hard to manage due to shutdowns. Watch the video for more.