Bezos adds $24 bn to his wealth; Gopinath on global economic loss

The coronavirus pandemic has brought good fortune to Amazon Inc founder and Chief Executive Jeff Bezos in the form of $24 billion. Bezos' overall wealth soared as demand for online shopping sent the company's stock to a new high; Online companies such as Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall are looking to resume full operations after April 20; Amid the coronavirus crisis, the main priority for India should be to deal with the health crisis, said International Monetary Fund's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath. She added the priority after dealing with the health crisis should be to ensure that people and businesses affected by the pandemic get the help they need. Watch this and more on News Blast.



