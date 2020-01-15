Bezos pays tribute to Gandhi; KM Birla on global trends of the decade

Amazon Inc CEO Jeff Bezos visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Delhi soon after he landed in India. Posting a video on Twitter, the world's richest man wrote he paid respects to "someone who truly changed the world"; Anil Ambani's bankrupt telecom company Reliance Communications (RCom) and its subsidiaries have finally received bids worth Rs 25,000 crore for its assets from his brother Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio Infocomm (RJio) and UV Asset Reconstruction Company (UVARCL); Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, in a personal LinkedIn blogpost, has said that tensions between nationalism and globalisation will be the most defining trends of the current decade. "While the march of globalisation is perhaps inevitable, what is certain is that the world is no longer flat," stated the billionaire businessman. This and more news on News Blast.



