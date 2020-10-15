Bharat Biotech fast-tracks Covaxin trials; Russia approves second vaccine

As part of its effort to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine development, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech has cut the size of Phase 2 clinical trials of its indigenous coronavirus vaccine Covaxin by half; Bicycle sales in India have grown by over two-folds in the last five months as people are opting for this cheapest mode of transport to cover short to medium distance; Russia on Wednesday announced that it has granted regulatory approval to another COVID-19 vaccine named EpiVacCorona. Watch this and more on News Blast.

