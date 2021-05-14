Bharat Biotech to share Covaxin formula; Dr Fauci on vaccine dose gap

China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on May 13 posted its first quarterly operating loss since going public in 2014 due to a record anti-monopoly fine by the country's market regulator; Facebook on Thursday said it will roll out a new campaign in India in the coming weeks to "educate and inform people" about how to detect misinformation related to Covid-19, and encourage users to check the information they receive against an authentic source; As the country battles the second wave of COVID-19, the government Thursday said the virus may emerge again and so preparations have to be made at the national level in collaboration with states, infrastructure needs to be ramped up while curbs and appropriate behaviour must be followed. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

