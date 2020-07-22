Bharat Biotech's Covaxin enters human trials, how long do we wait?

Covaxin, an experimental novel coronavirus vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, has begun human trials at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences this week. AIIMS-New Delhi is one the 12 sites chosen by the Indian Council of Medical Research, which is a collaborator on the Covaxin novel coronavirus vaccine project, for conducting human trials. How much time will this vaccine take, how many trials will take place and where. Watch the video to know more.

