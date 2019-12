Bharti Airtel seeks FDI nod, Tata Steel introduces new policy

Bharti Telecom, a promoter of Bharti Airtel, has sought government nod for the infusion of Rs 4,900 crore investment,Tata Steel has introduced a new HR policy allowing its LGBTQ+ employees to disclose the identity of their partners and get all HR benefits admissible under the law,India's real GDP growth in the current financial year is expected to be below 5 per cent. Watch the video for more.