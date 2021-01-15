 Biden announces $1.9 trillion stimulus; Passenger vehicle sales surge in Dec : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Biden announces $1.9 trillion stimulus; Passenger vehicle sales surge in Dec

BusinessToday.In | January 15, 2021

President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a stimulus package of $1.9 trillion designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic; The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms; Passenger vehicles sales grew 13.59 per cent in December 2020 at 252,998 units compared to 222,728 units in December 2019. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccination drive: Eleven states give nod to Covaxin



