Biden announces $1.9 trillion stimulus; Passenger vehicle sales surge in Dec

President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a stimulus package of $1.9 trillion designed to jump-start the economy during the coronavirus pandemic; The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms; Passenger vehicles sales grew 13.59 per cent in December 2020 at 252,998 units compared to 222,728 units in December 2019. Watch this and more on News Blast.

