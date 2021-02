US President Joe Biden on Thursday said the days of the US 'rolling over' to Russian President Vladimir Putin are gone. Biden's comments on Russia came as he asserted a broad reset of American foreign policy, including reversing Trump's order to withdraw US troops stationed in Germany, ending support for Saudi Arabia's military offensive in Yemen. He also spoke about how the US was ready to face China. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: RBI predicts 26% economic growth in first half of FY22