Big Bazaar expands its reach, to be featured on Amazon India

Big Bazaar will be featured on Amazon India. Consumers can now shop for groceries, general merchandise, fashion and footwear on the online Big Bazaar fulfilling Kishore Biyani's dream of a multi-channel retail business. While this agreement would give Amazon's nascent grocery business a huge fillip, for Big Bazaar, it will be an opportunity to expand its reach beyond the 1,700 stores it currently has. It will also be listed on Amazon Prime Now, which will enable customers to get food, grocery and general merchandise delivery within two hours in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Watch the video for more on this partnership.



Also read: HDFC Bank share price rises over 2% on strong growth in deposits, advances

Also read: SC orders DoT to refund Rs 104 crore bank guarantee to Anil Ambani's RCom









