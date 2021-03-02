Big Bull's remarks on Musk; Chinese hackers target vaccine makers

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala believes that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is a "true pioneer and entrepreneur", however, he wasn't sure about his electric vehicle company's valuation; The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday, March 1, said India's economic activity is gaining momentum on COVID-19 vaccination roll out and decrease in infections, but private investment is missing; A Chinese state-backed hacking group has in recent weeks targeted the IT systems of two Indian vaccine makers whose coronavirus shots are being used in the country's immunisation campaign, cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma told Reuters. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: 85% women in India miss out on a raise, promotion because of gender: LinkedIn