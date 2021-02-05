 BigBasket's revenue jumps 36%; US reacts to new farm bills : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

BigBasket's revenue jumps 36%; US reacts to new farm bills

BusinessToday.In | February 5, 2021

Online grocery delivery company BigBasket has reported a 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its revenue at Rs 3,818 for the financial year ended March 31, 2020; HCL Technologies said it plans to hire 1,000 employees in the next few months for its campus at MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport) in Nagpur; "We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue," a U.S. embassy spokesperson said in a statement, which proffered general support to government measures to 'improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment.' Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Global shares reach record highs as COVID-19 vaccines bolster normalisation hopes



    More from this section
    02:47
    Biden says 'America is back', can face competitors like China
    02:08
    Pfizer vaccine withdraws application for emergency use in India
    02:25
    Internet ban hits locals' livelihood at Singhu border
    03:20
    Greta Thunberg shares 'toolkit' to support farmers' protest
    02:34
    US welcomes India's agri reforms, advocates farmer-Centre dialogue
    02:40
    Hero MotoCorp distributes Harley Davidson bikes; Moody's on Budget 2021
    03:57
    Farmers' Protest: Locals say houses damaged, daily routine disrupted
    03:41
    Indian govt pulls up Twitter over 'farmer genocide' hashtag
    02:34
    Sputnik V delivers 91.6% efficacy; Jack Ma delisted from business leaders list
    02:57
    Rihanna's tweet on Indian farmers protest spurs global support
    03:55
    Farmers announce a 3-hour 'chakka jam' on highways on February 6
    04:13
    Opposition objects to no discussion on farm laws, stages a walkout
    02:33
    India Inc welcomes tax relief; Oxford vaccine volunteers given wrong dose
    05:06
    What makes India's Tejas LCA better than foreign equivalents?
    04:36
    Healthcare gets priority in budget after COVID-19 exposes lapses in sector
    01:59
    Budget 2021: No new taxes, no COVID cess ensure stability in system
    108:58
    FM presents budget: Has Budget 2021 met expectations of Indians?
    03:04
    FM Sitharaman shares indirect tax proposals including a smoother GST system
    05:32
    Experts laud the reform-oriented, infra-focused budget
    02:42
    Direct taxes remain unchanged but there's relief for seniors
    03:32
    FM announces Rs 25,000 cr for highways in West Bengal
    02:22
    FM talks of hope, cites cricket, quotes Tagore in Budget speech
    01:56
    Budget 2021: What the common man expects from FM
    01:53
    Healthcare gets big boost in budget, outlay increased by 137%
    05:24
    Budget should be growth-oriented and not revenue-oriented, say experts
    01:39
    Budget 2021: Can this budget boost consumers' confidence?
    05:39
    Job losses, MSMEs hit: What Indian economy suffered in 2020
    04:43
    Budget 2021-22: What's working, what's not for India's economy
    03:34
    Budget 2021: Why India can't borrow more
    02:06
    Infra revival key to economic recovery; Bitcoin jumps 14%
    25:54
    Industry experts on how budget can help economy get back on track
    25:15
    Budget 2021: What should FM's top agenda be this time?
    77:26
    Eco Survey predicts real GDP growth at 11% in FY22
    29:08
    We are at a very early stage of Artificial Intelligence: Pichai at WEF
    50:33
    WEF: How nations can work together to retrain and redeploy workforce for the future
    09:28
    Unrestricted cross-border mobility may take time: Dr Vardhan
    02:33
    Airtel tops in subscriber additions; Apple doubles business in India
    14:23
    India fought the pandemic, helped 150 countries: PM Modi
    03:15
    WEF: India's agriculture minister highlights ways to strengthen agri-infrastructure
    06:59
    Jobs, livelihood, infrastructure: What is FM's top agenda for Budget 2021?