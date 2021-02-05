BigBasket's revenue jumps 36%; US reacts to new farm bills

Online grocery delivery company BigBasket has reported a 36 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its revenue at Rs 3,818 for the financial year ended March 31, 2020; HCL Technologies said it plans to hire 1,000 employees in the next few months for its campus at MIHAN (Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport) in Nagpur; "We encourage that any differences between the parties be resolved through dialogue," a U.S. embassy spokesperson said in a statement, which proffered general support to government measures to 'improve the efficiency of India's markets and attract greater private sector investment.' Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: Global shares reach record highs as COVID-19 vaccines bolster normalisation hopes