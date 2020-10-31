 Biocon among top 5 biotech employers; Slovakian company tests 'AirCar' : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Biocon among top 5 biotech employers; Slovakian company tests 'AirCar'

BusinessToday.In | October 31, 2020

Biocon has been named one of the world's leading employers in the biopharmaceutical sector; Online learning platform Udemy is in advanced talks to raise around $100 million in a new private funding round that will value the online learning platform at over $3 billion; A Slovakian company recently tested what they call an AirCar. Klein Vision, a research and development company, has been working to develop a flying car for 30 years now. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: COVID-19 update: Johnson & Johnson plans to test vaccine on children soon



    More from this section
    03:10
    Rs 1.05 lakh crore GST revenue collected in Oct; Air purifier sales soar over 50%
    03:43
    No masks, no social distancing as people step out to shop
    01:22
    Major earthquake hits Turkish coast, Greek Islands
    04:53
    Coronavirus cases: Herd Immunity reached in many areas
    01:22
    The cancer of forced labour is spreading from Xinjiang into Tibet: Destro
    02:35
    Apple registers highest-ever sale in India during Sept quarter
    03:06
    P&G's Rs 400 cr growth fund; Rs 1 lakh cr credit card loans at risk
    02:24
    COVID-19 antibodies won't provide long-term resistance: study
    14:34
    Oxford's vaccine trials will be over by January in India: Poonawalla
    04:42
    PM Modi optimistic about economic recovery, improving job market
    02:38
    Uber to offer 12,000 free rides; Gadkari pitches 'Khadi' to Walmart
    05:41
    Guarding against persistently low interest rates
    02:48
    'India will attack at 9 pm if Abhinandan not released': Pak MP recollects
    02:46
    Parliament panel seeks explanation from Twitter over Leh map fiasco
    02:38
    India, US sign defence pact; FB India public policy chief steps down
    03:01
    Airtel launches cloud-based 'Airtel IQ'; Tedros warns against vaccine nationalism
    06:57
    "No jobs, how do we survive": Challenging state of daily wagers in Bihar amid pandemic
    07:40
    US leaders arrive in Delhi for third India-US 2+2 ministerial talks
    02:26
    DGCA approves weekly flights; AstraZeneca, J&J resume vaccine trials
    02:46
    Delhi's overall air quality in 'very poor category'; some areas dip to 'severe'
    02:54
    Centre pays Rs 6,000cr to states; Deepak Kochhar's plea rejected
    02:38
    Massive surge in onion price as heavy rains damage crops
    02:29
    Serum to launch 5 vaccines; Maharashtra invites Tesla
    00:54
    A look at Modi govt's coronavirus vaccine distribution plan
    03:25
    India's powerful businesswomen share defining moments of their careers
    04:10
    Over 50,000 Kia Sonets booked in 2 months; World trade to shrink by one-fifth
    11:12
    Will Bangladesh race ahead of India? Experts decode IMF forecast
    04:58
    Bangladesh vs India: Why it's unfair to compare the two countries
    06:30
    Want health insurance for your furry friend? Key things to know
    03:11
    No leniency till vaccine: PM; Mercedes to begin local assembly of hyper cars
    02:35
    Delhi pollution: Toxic air causing breathing discomfort
    10:00
    We are working on a vaccine-delivery system: PM Modi
    03:09
    India mustn't neglect bank recap: Viral Acharya; Pakistan to unblock TikTok
    03:33
    Time to regulate new -age NBFCs like Fintech and P2P players
    04:13
    Ridership low as Mumbai metro resumes operations after 7 months
    02:26
    Schools reopen in UP, Punjab and Sikkim with strict COVID-19 guidelines
    03:40
    Rel Jio's plans for 5G smartphones
    05:40
    Blame game for Delhi pollution continues even as air quality dips further
    03:30
    Boeing 737 MAX declared safe; COVID testing can rise: Shaw
    02:54
    Stubble burning or traffic in Delhi? Air pollution gets worse in capital