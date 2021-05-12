Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw questions India's COVID vaccine policy

Biocon Executive Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has expressed concern over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and sought better transparency from the government regarding their availability so that citizens could patiently wait for their turn. "Can we please know where the 70 million doses are being deployed every month? We need better transparency to avoid suspense. If a timetable of supplies is made public people can patiently wait their turn", said Shaw in a tweet on Tuesday while tagging the Health Ministry. Earlier this month, the Health Ministry had noted that a 100 per cent advance of Rs 1,732.50 crore was released to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on April 28 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine. The ministry had also stated that against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses had been delivered till May 3. Watch the video for more.

