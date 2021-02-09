Bitcoin crosses $44,000 mark; PM Modi dials President Biden

Bitcoin breached the $44,000 mark for the first time on Monday after Tesla revealed that it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency last month; Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Monday said it has received marketing authorisation to use its anti-diabetic drug dapagliflozin for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD); Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called newly elected US President Joe Biden and the two leaders discussed regional, environmental, and other issues. Watch this and more on News Blast.

