Bitcoin hits record high at $62,741; Air India sale to close by September

Maharashtra government has decided not to impose lockdown in the state, but strict restrictions will be in place to curb the recent surge of coronavirus cases, announced Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray; Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it would work towards bringing the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with Germany's BioNTech to India after the government eased import rules, after withdrawing its application in February; Even though more than 780 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered globally, the pandemic is "a long way from over" but it can be brought under control in months with proven public health measures, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. Watch this and more news on News Blast.