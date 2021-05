India retail inflation, or the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to 4.29 per cent in April 2021 from 5.52 per cent in March, according to official data released by the government; The head of the main Indian health agency ICMR responding to the coronavirus has said districts reporting a high number of infections should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks to control the spread of the rampaging disease. Watch this and more news on News Blast.