Bitcoin reaches new high; RBI tightens digital security

Bitcoin got another leg-up on Friday after billionaire Elon Musk defended the investment by his electric vehicle company Tesla in the popular cryptocurrency; Facebook Inc's WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at 'their own pace' and will also display a banner providing additional information; The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has toughened digital payment security norms to improve security, control, and compliance for banks and other regulated entities. Watch this and more on News Blast.

