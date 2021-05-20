Bitcoin recovers to $38,000; Rel Retail moves NCLT for Future deal

Amazon.com Inc was hit on Wednesday with five new lawsuits by women who worked in corporate or warehouse management roles, and accused the online retailer of gender bias, racial bias or both; Singaporean health ministry has directed the office of Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to issue directions to social media portals in view of an assertion over a new COVID-19 variant originating in the country and its risks spreading to India; Zhang Yiming, co-founder of TikTok owner ByteDance, told employees of the Chinese technology giant in a memo that he will step down as chief executive and be succeeded by co-founder Rubo Liang, the company disclosed on Thursday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, other mobile wallets to be interoperable from April 2022

Mahindra Cero to open 25 automotive recycling units by 2025