Blame game for Delhi pollution continues even as air quality dips further

Stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has now polluted Delhi's air quality by 19 per cent, according to a data Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website SAFAR. Stubble burning was responsible for only 6 per cent pollution contribution to the air quality of Delhi NCR on October 15 but in a span of two days, it has increased by 13 per cent, the data showed. However, the Centre and state governments have continued to pass the blame onto each other. Watch the video for more.