 Blame game for Delhi pollution continues even as air quality dips further : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Blame game for Delhi pollution continues even as air quality dips further

BusinessToday.In | October 19, 2020

Stubble burning in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana has now polluted Delhi's air quality by 19 per cent, according to a data Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website SAFAR. Stubble burning was responsible for only 6 per cent pollution contribution to the air quality of Delhi NCR on October 15 but in a span of two days, it has increased by 13 per cent, the data showed. However, the Centre and state governments have continued to pass the blame onto each other. Watch the video for more.



    More from this section
    04:10
    Over 50,000 Kia Sonets booked in 2 months; World trade to shrink by one-fifth
    11:12
    Will Bangladesh race ahead of India? Experts decode IMF forecast
    04:58
    Bangladesh vs India: Why it's unfair to compare the two countries
    06:30
    Want health insurance for your furry friend? Key things to know
    03:11
    No leniency till vaccine: PM; Mercedes to begin local assembly of hyper cars
    02:35
    Delhi pollution: Toxic air causing breathing discomfort
    10:00
    We are working on a vaccine-delivery system: PM Modi
    03:09
    India mustn't neglect bank recap: Viral Acharya; Pakistan to unblock TikTok
    03:33
    Time to regulate new -age NBFCs like Fintech and P2P players
    04:13
    Ridership low as Mumbai metro resumes operations after 7 months
    02:26
    Schools reopen in UP, Punjab and Sikkim with strict COVID-19 guidelines
    03:40
    Rel Jio's plans for 5G smartphones
    03:30
    Boeing 737 MAX declared safe; COVID testing can rise: Shaw
    02:54
    Stubble burning or traffic in Delhi? Air pollution gets worse in capital
    03:40
    Career tips from powerful women in Indian business
    03:11
    Vaccine may add $9 tn to world economy: IMF Chief; Modi asks to scale up testing
    03:53
    'Red light on, Gaadi off' is Delhi govt's new campaign to fight pollution
    25:46
    IMF's Gita Gopinath on pace of recovery, growth in next quarter for India
    04:02
    Businesswomen from HUL, Softbank, and others share what power means to them
    04:14
    Bharat Biotech fast-tracks Covaxin trials; Russia approves second vaccine
    07:23
    Telangana, Andhra Pradesh flooded, death toll at 35
    03:02
    Most powerful businesswomen share life-changing moments in their careers
    04:52
    Apple launches iPhone 12 series, available in four different variants
    02:58
    Indian economy to shrink 10.3%: IMF; Reliance eyes electricity meter market
    01:57
    Why farmers are still burning stubble while Delhi air worsens
    04:30
    Govt announces two schemes to boost demand; But will they help?
    03:35
    Milgrom, Wilson get Nobel for Economics; Govt's steps to boost demand
    05:02
    Trump says his diagnosis was a 'blessing in disguise', blames China again
    05:32
    Mumbai power outage: Reasons for the two-hour blackout
    03:03
    Follow COVID rules in festive season: Harsh Vardhan; Digital payments jump
    07:38
    PM Modi launches the rural ownership scheme; Calls it a 'historic move'
    02:47
    Microsoft to allow flexibility; Chandrasekaran on India's role in AI
    03:37
    India test-fires new indigenous anti-radiation missile, RUDRAM
    04:45
    Most powerful women in business share turning points in their careers
    03:08
    IMA questions Harsh Vardhan; World Bank projects steeper dip in India's economy
    01:11
    India declines proposal to evaluate Russia's Sputnik-V in large study
    01:24
    PM Modi extends greetings to 'brave warriors' of IAF on 88th foundation day
    04:25
    First big step in creating 'Too Big To Fail' framework for LIC, GIC Re and New India
    01:03
    TCS announces salary hike; PUBG in talks with Airtel for its return to India
    01:00
    Trump at war with FB, Twitter after they delete his social posts