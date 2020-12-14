BMC's action plan to vaccinate Mumbai against COVID-19

Mumbai's Covid-19 task force, headed by the municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Suresh Kakani, held its first meeting to draw a blueprint for vaccine storage, transportation, and distribution. Suresh Kakani said that 500 teams of 5 people each would be trained and deployed to vaccinate Mumbai. In the first phase, 1.25 lakh healthcare workers will be vaccinated. BMC aims to finish vaccinating these people in 10 to 15 days. After about 21 to 28 days, these people would be given the second dose. Watch the video for more details.