BMC mulls local lockdown as Mumbai witnesses fresh spike in COVID cases

BusinessToday.In | February 17, 2021

The surge in COVID-19 cases in some areas of Mumbai has triggered possibilities of another lockdown in the city. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to impose local lockdown measures and also seal the society in case of high prevalence of positive cases among residents.  Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also issued instructions for all districts to make COVID norms stringent, including limited gathering during marriages, fines for face mask violations, geo-mapping in rural areas to identify regions with high positivity rate, and sealing of buildings where a cluster of cases are found. Watch the video for more details.

Also Read: Mumbai to face another lockdown if people violate COVID-19 rules: BMC mayor



