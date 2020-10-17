Boeing 737 MAX declared safe; COVID testing can rise: Shaw

In a major respite to American aerospace company Boeing, Europe's top aviation regulator has declared its 737 MAX aircraft safe enough to return to skies; The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund said the global economic contraction caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is the largest in the last eight decades; India could potentially scale up coronavirus testing ten-fold, said Biocon founder and Chairman Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. Watch this and more on News Blast.

