Boeing 737 Max gets clearance; Apple to cut App Store commission to 15%

After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, US Federal Aviation Administration is clearing Boeing's 737 Max for flight; Two-wheeler market leader Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it sold more than 14 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in retail sales during the festive season; Apple has announced a reduction in its App Store commission rate. As part of a new program for small business, developers earning less than $1 million in sales per year will be qualified for a reduced App Store commission of 15 per cent. Watch this and more on News Blast.

