Boost your health insurance cover at low premium

If you feel the coverage on your health policy is insufficient, you can boost it with top-up plans. This is a cost-effective way to increase your total health coverage if buying a fresh policy with higher sum insured is not an option for you due to higher premium. The premium on top-up plans could be 30-40 per cent lower than the same on base health policy for the equal sum insured. There are two types of top-up plans -- standard and super top-up plans. Watch the video for more.

