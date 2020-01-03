Bosch India to cut workforce; Tata Sons moves Supreme Court

World's largest auto-parts supplier Bosch Ltd will cut its India workforce by "a couple of thousands" in the next four years. The company will let go of around 10 per cent of the total workforce of 3,700 white-collar employees in India as part of the company's strategy to transform amidst the downturn in the automotive sector. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) receives approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) to acquire a majority shareholding in Apollo Munich Health Insurance. Tata Sons on Thursday knocked the Supreme Court's door challenging the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the holding company. This and more on the News Blast.