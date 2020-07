The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the apex body of approximately seven crore traders in India, has announced that it will not use Zoom video conferencing application as part of its broader boycott of Chinese goods. CAIT has called for the adoption of JioMeet video conferencing application, as an Indian alternative to Zoom application. Watch the video for more.

