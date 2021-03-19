Brazil becomes second-worst affected nation by coronavirus, after US

Brazil has now crossed India to become the second-worst hit nation. The nation having a population of around 212 million is facing its worst COVID wave ever since the virus first hit the country last year. It is seeing more COVID deaths and cases than ever before, with its hospitals filled to the brim and overflowing. The World Health Organization has said that the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in Brazil is very concerning and serious action needs to be taken. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Brazil reports 1.14 crore COVID-19 cases; overtakes India to become second most affected country