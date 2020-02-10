Budget 2020: BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs for Tuesday

The Bharatiya Janata Party has directed its Lok Sabha MPs to confirm their presence in the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday for the passage of the Union Budget 2020-21. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Union Budget on February 1, 2020, in Parliament, delivering the longest budget speech ever made in history. She talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others issues. Watch the video for more.

Also read: How Butschek plans to take Tata Motors from No.5 to top 3



Also read: Supreme Court order on reservation: All you need to know







