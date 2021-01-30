Budget 2021: What should FM's top agenda be this time?

India is gearing up for the most awaited budget, the one which has also been named 'Once in a 100- year budget'. From fighting the pandemic to dealing with military aggression at the Indo-China border to an economy which has seen an unprecedented downturn, to staggering revenue collection and government expenditure, these are just some of the challenges the government needs to tackle. Given different types of requirements, where should the Indian government and finance minister start from? How will Indian economy bounce back? Watch the video as top industry experts likeUday Kotak, President, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, Indian Hotels Companies (IHCL)and Chandrajit Banerjee, Director general, Confederation of Indian Industry(CII) join Rahul Kanwal, News Director, India today at CII Roundtable 2021.

Visit: Budget 2021