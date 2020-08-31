Buffett buys stake in Japanese firms; Cyble claims data breach at Paytm Mall

Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it has acquired slightly more than 5% of the shares in five large Japanese companies; Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL) will hold 13.14 per cent stake in Kishore Biyani's Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) post the Rs 24,713 crore deal; Cyble, online cyber risk intelligence firm, has claimed that hackers targeted Vjay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm Mall recently. Watch this and more on News Blast.

