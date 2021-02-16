Business Today honours firms and business leaders of Tamil Nadu

Business Today on Tuesday honoured companies, business leaders based in Tamil Nadu, who contributed to the growth of the state. The winners were identified on the basis of the difference they made in the state, by a high profile jury comprising Arun Roy, IAS, Special Secretary, Industries Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu; Dr Darez Ahmed, IAS, Executive Director, Guidance Tamil Nadu; Preetha Reddy, Vice-Chairperson Apollo Hospitals Group; Rajshree Pathy, Chairperson, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals; Dr GSK Velu, CMD, Trivitron & Neuberg Diagnostics and Chairman, Ficci Tamil Nadu State Council; Prof Pawan Kumar Singh, Director, IIM Trichy and N Madhan, Regional Managing Partner-South, PwC India. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami, presented a total of 11 awards, including five for investment, three for employment, one for exports and two for others. Watch the video for more.

