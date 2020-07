At RIL's 43rd AGM, Mukesh Ambani thanked all companies that had invested in Jio Platforms. He mentioned how Facebook and Jio shared the commitment to empower Indians digitally. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg also gave a surprise televised address where he reiterated that it was important to help small businesses to connect and operate online, especially when the world was in lockdown. Watch the video for more.

