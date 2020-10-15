Businesswomen from HUL, Softbank, and others share what power means to them

Businesswomen like Kirthiga Reddy of Softbank, Priya Nair of HUL, Daisy Chittilapilly of CISCO India, Monika Shergill of Netflix and others speak about what power means to them. They have been at the forefront in areas of business, economy and policy in the country. They are known not just for their voices which are heard across industries, but also for leadership skills and how they have used power to make an impact. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Supreme Court notice to Google, Amazon, Facebook over data protection on UPI platforms