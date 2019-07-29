Byju's nears $6 bn valuation making Byju Raveendran a billionaire!

Byju Raveendran, the founder of Byju's learning app, is the newest billionaire in the country. The parent company of the app Think & Learn Pvt. recently raised $150 million in fresh funding taking the company's valuation to near $6 billion. Byju Raveendran holds more than 21 per cent stake in the company, making him one of the youngest billionaires. But, Byju didn't taste success overnight. Watch this video to know about the journey and an incredible success story of the teacher-turned-entrepreneur.

