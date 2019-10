Byju Raveendran: The Kerala Boy

Byju Raveendran's edutech firm, named after himself, Byju's will soon replace Oppo as the main logo on Indian cricket team's jersey. Byju's, which started operations in 2015, is arguably the world's top eductech company. However, this success story begins in a small Kerala village called Azhikode where the founder of Byju's grew up. Watch this video to know the success story of the Kerala boy Byju Raveendran.