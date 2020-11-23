Byju's raises $200 mn in fresh funding; RBI now has 1 million Twitter followers

Byju's has raised $500 million in a fresh funding round from private equity (PE) players BlackRock and T. Rowe Price; With one million Twitter followers, the Reserve Bank of India has become the world's first central bank to achieve the milestone; India's macroeconomic situation is improving fast and the country's GDP growth will turn positive in the third and fourth quarters of the current financial year, eminent economist Ashima Goyal said on Sunday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

