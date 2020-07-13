ByteDance may move TikTok headquarters out of China

Chinese tech giant ByteDance may move video-making app TikTok's headquarters out of China as the app continues to face scrutiny in India, the US and now Australia; Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, has committed to invest up to Rs 730 crore for a 0.15 per cent equity stake in Jio Platforms; Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, the life insurance sector witnessed an 18.6 per cent drop in the first year premium to Rs 49,335 crore in the April-June quarter of the current financial year. Watch this and more news on News Blast.

Also Read: RIL stock nears Rs 2,000 mark, up 127% in less than 4 months from Rs 867