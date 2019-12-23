CAA not anti-Muslim, says Modi; SBI chairman on ways to boost investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his public rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, accused his rivals of stoking fear among people and misleading Muslims over the amended citizenship law. He asserted that his government had never discriminated on the basis of religion; Indian-Americans held a peaceful demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) in front of Indian Embassy in US; SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar nudged the industry to enrich their borrowing capacity so as to boost investment in the economy, asserting there is no dearth of funds and most of the banks will be in a better position by March-end as far as stressed assets and non-performing loans were concerned. All this and more on News Blast.



