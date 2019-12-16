CAA protests heat up, Pradhan pushes for entrepreneurship

Protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in the national capital. Agitators clashed with police and set 2 DTC buses and a fire truck ablaze in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. Due to the reported violence and arson, a cop and two fire personnel were injured, cops said; ISRO earned Rs 1,245 crore by launching foreign satellites in 5 years. Additionally, the space agency helped collect Rs 91.63 crore in India's foreign exchange earnings in FY 2018-19; Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan asks students to focus on entrepreneurship and more news on News Blast.