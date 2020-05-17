Can the stimulus package of the government revive a battered economy?

Centre has announced all 5 tranches of the 'Aatm nirbhar Bharat' stimulus package. The final tranche mainly allocated an additional Rs 40,000 crore to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment (MGNREGA) budget estimate to ensure that migrants do not face unemployed amid the nationwide lockdown, and a viability gap funding of more than Rs 8,000 crore. What are the key takeaways from the breakup of the package? Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today breaks it down further.



